Castleark Management LLC Has $88.08 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 60,708.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $81.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,141.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,384.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,633.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.