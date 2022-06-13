Castleark Management LLC Invests $9.69 Million in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Medpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medpace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Medpace by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEDP traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.53. 3,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.