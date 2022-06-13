Castleark Management LLC Purchases 126,100 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,956 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Ping Identity by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,480,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 457,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,535. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

