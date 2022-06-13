Castleark Management LLC Sells 17,315 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,315 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,869 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MTSI traded down $3.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,903. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,382 shares of company stock valued at $538,793. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

