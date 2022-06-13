Castleark Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,350 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MaxLinear worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $21,036,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

MXL stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,551. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

