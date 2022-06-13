Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Position Lowered by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

CBOE stock opened at $109.77 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.35.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

