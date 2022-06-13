CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,810 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $30,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $426,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 27,501.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 630,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 513.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.84. 10,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.