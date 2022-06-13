Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Cellectis alerts:

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.24. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $9,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 488.7% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 120,369 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.