Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $77.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CELH. B. Riley cut their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.71.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Celsius by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

