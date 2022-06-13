Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CPAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 12,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,486. The stock has a market cap of $444.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 8.34%. Research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (Get Rating)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
