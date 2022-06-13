Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CPAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 12,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,486. The stock has a market cap of $444.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 8.34%. Research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

