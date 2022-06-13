Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.24.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$30.09 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.23 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.4000004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$149,369.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,085,193.59. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total transaction of C$8,234,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

