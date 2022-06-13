Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.14

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 41809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.08 million, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after acquiring an additional 171,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,778 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

