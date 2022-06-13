Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.14

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 41809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.08 million, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.54.
In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after acquiring an additional 171,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,778 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
