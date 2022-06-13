Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of IPSC opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a current ratio of 16.62. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.