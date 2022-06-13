Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stake Decreased by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,160 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for about 2.1% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of CHNG stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

