Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Down 12.7%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 258,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 284,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

CWBHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charlotte’s Web has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

