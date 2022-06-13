ChessCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $36.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

42-coin (42) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $41,898.50 or 1.79687305 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

