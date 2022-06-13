Chia Network (XCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00399103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00044644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00544409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.