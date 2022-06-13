Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 12,166 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,597,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,089,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 57,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $70.28.

