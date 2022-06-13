Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $696.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $593.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $721.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $849.57 and its 200 day moving average is $923.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

