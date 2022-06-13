Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.18 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

