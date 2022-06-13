Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.77 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

