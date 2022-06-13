Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.84 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.21 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

