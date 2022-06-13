Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $135.44 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

