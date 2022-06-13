China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.98

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 21631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.24.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

