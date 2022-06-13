Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.38.

CI stock traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.70 and a 200 day moving average of $239.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.