Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,995 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $145,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 34,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 387,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,931,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,457,000 after buying an additional 171,340 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 234,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 563,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,163,396. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

