Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 254.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,464 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $43.09. 257,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,163,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

