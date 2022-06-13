Citigroup Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $187.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $205.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.27. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.