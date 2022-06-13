Citigroup Trims Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Target Price to $8.50

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

