Coin98 (C98) Reaches One Day Volume of $50.86 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002067 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $81.85 million and $50.86 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001915 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000478 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00096662 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009302 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

