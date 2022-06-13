Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 551.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.49. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

