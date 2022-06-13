Colony Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 384.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.16 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

