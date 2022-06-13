Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 2.10% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

NUBD opened at $22.81 on Monday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

