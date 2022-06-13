Colony Group LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

Shares of UPS opened at $173.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

