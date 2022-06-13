Colony Group LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Globe Life worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 230,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NYSE GL opened at $91.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.68.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $3,960,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,382 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.