Colony Group LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,079,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.91 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

