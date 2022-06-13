Colony Group LLC Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 658.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,529,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 66,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $13,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 28,344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $75.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

