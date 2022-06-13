Colony Group LLC Purchases 12,866 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

