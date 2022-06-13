Colony Group LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

