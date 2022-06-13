Colony Group LLC Sells 30,699 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,699 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $28.31 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.

