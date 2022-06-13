Comparing Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Swisscom and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 4 5 1 0 1.70 Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Swisscom currently has a consensus target price of $480.00, indicating a potential upside of 778.96%. Crexendo has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.17%. Given Swisscom’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Swisscom is more favorable than Crexendo.

Volatility and Risk

Swisscom has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Swisscom pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crexendo pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $12.24 billion 2.31 $2.00 billion $3.45 15.83 Crexendo $28.09 million 2.13 -$2.44 million ($0.14) -19.07

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 14.71% 15.38% 6.64% Crexendo -9.29% -0.86% -0.73%

Summary

Swisscom beats Crexendo on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1852 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

