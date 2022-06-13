Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at 40.09 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of 55.82.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

