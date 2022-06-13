Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.97 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $919.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

