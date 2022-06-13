Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,434,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,463 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 6.54% of Construction Partners worth $101,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti began coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

