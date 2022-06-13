Convex Finance (CVX) Hits Market Capitalization of $244.43 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 51.4% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00017617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $244.43 million and approximately $14.86 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00383938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00044942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00522851 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,287,705 coins and its circulating supply is 63,161,365 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

