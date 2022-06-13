Cook Protocol Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00425485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00551174 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

