Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ COST traded down $12.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $450.88. 30,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $377.12 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

