Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST traded down $13.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $450.00. 36,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $377.12 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.01. The company has a market cap of $199.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

