Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 14.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 513,004 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coty by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coty by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 245,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 91,640 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

