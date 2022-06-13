Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.34 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.89.

COUP stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

